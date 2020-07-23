Corovnavirus

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Chihuahua health officials report 108 new COVID-19 cases in Juárez
Top Stories
AMC delays reopening theaters in the U.S.
Top Stories
Second stimulus check: Why you might not see a direct payment until August
Video
Facebook post from Oklahoma doctor’s office suggests wearing mask can be ‘harmful’
Video
1.4 million seek jobless aid, first increase since March
Scientists accidentally create new species of fish
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Watchers Training Registration
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances increase through the weekend
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible flooding in the forecast
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances continue through much of the week
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances continue this week
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances linger into the weekend
Exclusive 9 Day forecast: Highs dropping to upper 90s
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Dallas Cowboys
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
Texas high school basketball calendar set, no tournaments due to COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Liga MX postpones FC Juarez opener due to COVID-19 positives
Video
Top Stories
New Mexico governor calls for suspension of collegiate contact sports
Video
NFL facing unending series of questions, uncertain answers
UIL delaying start of fall sports schedule due to pandemic
Video
Quardraiz Wadley to honor the late Luke Laufenberg wearing No. 2 jersey
Video
Community
Clear the Shelters
2020 YISD HS Graduations
GECU Money Smart Monday
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
Staying Financially Healthy
EPISD Daily Pledge
Past Contest Winners
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Fort Bliss soldier named top band soldier in national competition
Top Stories
Free books and meals to be distributed to El Paso children at local parks
Video
Caught on camera: Business surveillance shows customer throw doughnuts at employee over face masks
Video
Financial assistance for El Pasoans affected by the virus
Canutillo ISD to donate laptops to help other school districts in the region
Studio 9
KTSM Promotions
Sanitize 915
GECU | YOUR HOME EQUITY CALL 9
9 Stream Video
Worship on the Web
EHN Daily Video
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Corovnavirus
Gov. Lujan Grisham, New Mexico officials provide update on COVID-19 efforts Thursday
Video