Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Trump campaign charged $99k in late fees from El Paso rally
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
College
Khalid Foundation gives three $10,000 scholarships to El Paso teens
NMSU looking to open campus in Mexico
Parkland High School football stand outs sign toward their college careers
List of UTEP’s National Signing Day recruits
National Signing Day: List of El Paso high school athletes who are committing
More College Headlines
Students at NMSU feel impact of partial government shutdown
FAFSA deadline 2 months earlier for Texas students this year
NMSU Aggies defeat UTEP Miners in Battle of I-10
Too many scholarships lands NMSU a $3.3 million budget deficit
UTEP receives grant to support early college high school students
Pres. Trump urges grads to draw lessons from his outsider status