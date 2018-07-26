Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Trump campaign charged $99k in late fees from El Paso rally
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Closures
Construction Closures: June 9-13, 2019
Construction Closures: June 2-6, 2019
Construction Closures: May 5-9, 2019
The Resler exit ramp will be closed for the next three months starting today
Construction Closures: Jan. 13-21, 2019
More Closures Headlines
Parts of Southern New Mexico highways closed due to winter weather conditions
EPISD accepting input on potential school closures
Construction Closures: December 9-17, 2018
Construction Closures: November 26-December 3, 2018
Construction Closures: November 11-19, 2018
Construction Closures: October 14-18, 2018
Construction Closures: September 24-27, 2018
List of El Paso traffic closures for first week of September
Construction Closures: August 19-27, 2018
TxDOT warning drivers to avoid taking the highway for their safety