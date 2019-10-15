city of el paso department of public health

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Man convicted of raping woman at knifepoint runs away from Horizon halfway house
Top Stories
New ‘Park 915’ app released for metered parking
Top Stories
City sees thirty-percent increase in HIV diagnoses in El Paso, urges LatinX community to get tested
Key goal for Texans Julián Castro and Beto O’Rourke in Tuesday’s debate: Make the next one
Pain treatment plan leading to less opioid use in new moms, study says
Family who lost apartment in Hurricane Harvey to get new home after donation from central Texas teens
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Major temperature drop today, highs in the 60s
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Warm and breezy day, major temperature drop coming
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Warm, dry, and breezy conditions return
Fast-moving storms slam the Borderland
Tuesday Weather on the go: Rain chances and above average temperatures return
Monday Weather on the go: Wind Advisory in effect this morning, cooler temperatures today
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Locomotive FC set to clinch playoff berth in home finale
Top Stories
Quarterback carousel continues for UTEP after bye week
Top Stories
Texas Tech’s Chris Beard puts Conference USA on notice
UTEP picks up first conference win over LA Tech
UTEP hoops upsets Texas Tech in #ElPasoStrong exhibition game
Central Michigan drops New Mexico State 42-28 as Aggies remain winless
Community
Border Report Tour
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Breast Cancer Survivor Spotlight Photo Submission
Top Stories
State park supporters visit Franklin Mountains State Park to encourage Texans to vote for proposition 5
Top Stories
El Paso Animal Services’ plan to keep local pets fed
Family members mourn loss of Alexa Barrera, send message to all drivers
Streets of Downtown El Paso filled with paintings, many El Paso Strong themed
Group of parents demand action for better school zone safety
Studio 9
Market 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Female pedestrian killed in Lower Valley
city of el paso department of public health
City sees thirty-percent increase in HIV diagnoses in El Paso, urges LatinX community to get tested
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND