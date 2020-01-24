Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Borderland Verizon customers frustrated after months of poor signal
Top Stories
“Forever chemicals” discovered in tap water, environmental advocacy group says
Top Stories
Pentagon says 34 troops suffered brain injury in Iran strike
Baylor student becomes second suspected case of Coronavirus in Texas
Groundbreaking for new Harmony Public School campus in East El Paso
El Paso Fire welcomes new units and invites you to the ceremony
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Warming trend this weekend, strong winds in sight
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Warming trend today, pleasant weather returns
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Morning fog possible, warmer and breezy day
Tuesday Weather on the go: Rain chances return, below average day
Monday Weather on the go: Slightly cooler day, next storm system arrives tonight
Friday Weather on the go: Warm conditions return, more rain chances in sight
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
2019 UFG
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Siakam secures starting spot for Eastern Conference in 2020 NBA All-Star Game
Top Stories
Flores named to C-USA Preseason Team
Top Stories
NM State women top UTRGV in overtime
UTEP women clipped by league-leading Rice, 69-61
UTEP men end road losing streak behind Boum’s career night
Giants’ Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls
Community
Border Report Tour
Texas Mass Violence
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Lone Star NYE
Top Stories
Family-owned restaurant opens 7th location in 7 years
Top Stories
Preservationists speak out after Supreme Court of Texas denies to rehear Duranguito case
Pro-life proclamation from city of El Paso has some council members divided
Victims of August 3rd shooting receive specially made quilts from people across the country
New Texas law finally allows patients to set own physical therapy appointment
Studio 9
KTSM Contests
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Past Contest Winners
9 Stream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Chemicals
“Forever chemicals” discovered in tap water, environmental advocacy group says