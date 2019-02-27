Skip to content
Cbp
Border Network for Human Rights releases new report of migrants’ alleged abuse cases
Van Horn Border Patrol Agents intercept 850 pounds of marijuana
International trade drops by billions of dollars in El Paso area due to delays at ports of entry
Escobar: Let civilians process migrants
More than 200 pounds of marijuana seized at El Paso port of entry
More Cbp Headlines
Migrant child in El Paso was ‘recycled’ twice
Take a look inside the migrant tent in Northeast El Paso
Contract for tent facility in El Paso is awarded to New York company
Border chaos forces truckers to wait hours, sometimes days
Man suspected of sexual abuse of a minor arrested by CBP
Military helps CBP with ‘border hardening measures’ amid migrant influx
Bridge of the Americas’ cargo lane will close on Saturdays, CBP says
Homeland Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen visiting El Paso facilities
More officers, including inspectors, may be reassigned to help border crush
CBP migrant processing center may not be built in El Paso, city rep. says