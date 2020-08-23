Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
President Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
New virus cases in Doña Ana County dip to single-digits
Top Stories
Driver abandons child, bites trooper while fleeing traffic stop
New Orleans Area Prepares for Hurricanes Marco and Laura
Video
Most Wanted Fugitives for August 23
Marco strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane ahead of Gulf Coast landfall
Traffic
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Watchers Training Registration
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Marco becomes 3rd hurricane of Atlantic season, eyeing Gulf Coast
Live
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storms Laura and Marco moving toward the Gulf of Mexico
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat expected this weekend
Weather Authority Alert: Heat Advisory level highs are expected throughout the Borderland Friday
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Heat advisory to take place Friday
Weather on the go: Near-record temperatures are expected Thursday afternoon
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTEP
NMSU
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
UTEP’S TJ Goodwin opts out of 2020 season, citing personal reasons, pandemic
Top Stories
UTEP names Hardison starting quarterback as Goodwin misses practice
Video
Top Stories
SCHEDULE | 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Video
Parkland product Deion Hankins hoping to make mark for UTEP in 2020
Video
NM governor lobbies for Henson to be placed in Hall of Fame
Video
Americas’ Dumas commits to New Mexico
Video
Living Local
Clear the Shelters
GECU Money Smart Monday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Studio 9
Top Stories
SISD adjusts meal service times starting Aug. 24
Top Stories
Local drumming circle plays for the community throughout the pandemic
Video
Top Stories
UTEP discusses COVID-19 safety strategies as first day of classes approaches
Video
El Pasoans are enjoying the nostalgic feel of drive-in movies
Video
Single mom with cancer asking for community’s help
Video
‘El Paso Giving Day’ set to go virtual, gets boost of financial support from Walmart
Video
Promotions
Funniest Pet Contest
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Sanitize 915
9 Stream Video
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Catwoman
The Batman trailer revealed; release date announced