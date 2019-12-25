cancer survivor

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
‘Twas the night before Christmas in the Borderland, a poem by KTSM sports anchor Colin Deaver
Top Stories
Young girl defeats cancer four times, showing the smallest warriors sometimes fight the biggest battles
Top Stories
Police department’s act of kindness for lost woman will warm your heart
Uptick in flu, chickenpox, lice and sexual assaults at border migrant camp, health official says
Six arrested on prostitution charges after undercover operation by El Paso Police
El Paso man who shot gun out moving window arrested, mug shot released by police
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
It’s been 22 years since the Borderland saw a white Christmas
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: Rain chances return today
Top Stories
Monday Weather on the go: Cold morning lows, rain chances return this week
Friday Weather on the go: Another hard freeze, weekend warm up, and rain chances ahead
Thursday Weather on the go: Another hard freeze this morning, more days in the 60s
Weather Authority Alert: Cold morning lows in the 20s today
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
2019 UFG
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
‘Twas the night before Christmas in the Borderland, a poem by KTSM sports anchor Colin Deaver
Top Stories
Miners hold off Ball State, 71-70, in Diamond Head Classic
Top Stories
Jones leads Packers past Vikings to clinch NFC North championship
Hawaii uses late run to beat UTEP on national TV
Aggies get signature win in Jackson against Mississippi State
Eagles lead NFC East division after win over Cowboys
Community
Buy Local
Border Report Tour
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
9 Stream
Top Stories
El Paso ranked in ‘least crowded flights’ around the country
Top Stories
El Pasoan to receive multiple sclerosis treatment, gets message from retired NFL quarterback
Local climate activists continue to fight, change proposed El Paso Electric deal
Extreme Weather Task Force needs donations for freezing temps
Sun City Express train gears up at Winterfest
Studio 9
Texas Mass Violence
KTSM Contests
Contests
Home for The Holiday 2019
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Past Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
cancer survivor
Young girl defeats cancer four times, showing the smallest warriors sometimes fight the biggest battles