Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
More freeway closures happening tonight
Top Stories
Las Cruces bowling alley massacre remains unsolved after 30 years
Video
Top Stories
Valentine’s Day calls for flowers, but can all types of flowers cross the border?
Mexico in Brief: Tijuana police nab pickpockets, scammers near border crossing
Police arrest driver involved in fatal crash that killed Las Cruces student
2 South Texas border cities rated unhealthiest in US, study finds
Video
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Monday Weather on the go: Increase rain chances return, cooler temperatures in sight
Top Stories
Friday: Warmer temperatures lead the Borderland to seasonal conditions
Top Stories
Viewers share pictures and videos of snow in El Paso and the surrounding areas
‘Better late than never’ East El Pasoans react to snow Wednesday morning
Video
The borderland wakes up to Winter weather
Weather Authority Alert: Winter Weather Advisory, morning snow, and highs in the 40s today
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Navy veteran trains for the biggest challenge yet
Video
Top Stories
Rhinos top Eagles in dramatic shootout, 5-4
Video
Top Stories
New Mexico State flattens UTEP 9-1 in Battle of I-10 softball showdown
Video
Sunland Park This Week: February 8
Video
Shorthanded NMSU women come up just short against Kansas City
New Mexico State holds off Kansas City for 13th straight win
Community
Border Report Tour
Hidden History
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
Military family pays it forward to baseball community
Video
Top Stories
City of El Paso pays respects to late K-9 Agent Bulder with plans of a special tribute
Video
Former Chiefs player, Parkland grad remembered as Chiefs win first championship in 50 years
Video
New Santa Teresa Port Director formally sworn in
Video
Aspiring horticulturists invited to rose pruning demonstration at Municipal Rose Garden
Studio 9
KTSM Contests
Contests
Past Contest Winners
Watch & Win Contest
9 Stream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
bowling alley massacre
Las Cruces bowling alley massacre remains unsolved after 30 years
Video