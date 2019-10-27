border region

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Jones leads Packers to 31-24 win over Chiefs
Top Stories
Mt. Cristo Rey Pilgrimage celebrates 80 years
Top Stories
One person dead in Eastside motorcycle crash
West Texas detention facility enacting water conservation measures after depletion of local water tanks
Small child sustains life-threatening injuries in East El Paso rollover
Two people dead, at least 12 others shot at Texas A&M Commerce party
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
The Chill Out: What Winter in the Borderland Will Bring
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Coldest day of the Fall season so far, highs in the 50s today
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Borderland to see its first freeze
Weather Authority Alert: Strong cold front arrives today, 15°-20° below average days ahead
Weather Authority Alert: Nearly 20° below average Friday.
Wednesday Weather on the go: Warmer day today, strong cold front arrives tomorrow
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Jones leads Packers to 31-24 win over Chiefs
Top Stories
Turnovers plague UTEP in loss to LA Tech
Top Stories
UTEP picks up fourth C-USA win of the season
Locomotive FC tops Fresno 3-2 in playoff match, to host Sacramento in semifinals
Louisiana Tech rolls in 42-21 win over UTEP
UTEP races past Eastern New Mexico in exhibition game, 84-64
Community
Border Report Tour
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Breast Cancer Survivor Spotlight Photo Submission
Top Stories
Mt. Cristo Rey Pilgrimage celebrates 80 years
Top Stories
Hugs Not Walls event returns to the Borderland uniting hundreds of families
‘You’re hired’: Montana Vista Pre-K student goes to career day as KTSM reporter
Living a day without water in El Paso is hard to imagine
El Paso Fire announces vaccination dates
Studio 9
Market 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
border region
Mt. Cristo Rey Pilgrimage celebrates 80 years