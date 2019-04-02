Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Trump campaign charged $99k in late fees from El Paso rally
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Border Patrol
Border Network for Human Rights releases new report of migrants’ alleged abuse cases
Undocumented immigrants allegedly assault El Paso Border Patrol agent
Van Horn Border Patrol Agents intercept 850 pounds of marijuana
Family holds vigil for teen killed by Border Patrol agent in 2010
Deming soccer coach donates goals to migrant children
More Border Patrol Headlines
Migrant child in El Paso was ‘recycled’ twice
Take a look inside the migrant tent in Northeast El Paso
Border militia group sets up on new property after kicked off old site
Drones used to smuggle people across US-Mexico border caught on video
‘Capacity issues’ prompt Border Patrol to release immigrants after processing
Autopsy: Transgender migrant died from AIDS complications
2 immigrants dead, 9 apprehended following pursuit with El Paso Border Patrol agents
Homeland Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen visiting El Paso facilities
CBP selects new Chief Patrol Agent for Big Bend Sector
Annunciation House struggles with Border Patrol migrant releases