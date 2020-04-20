Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Open for Take-Out
Top Stories
Factory workers in Juárez protest as virus continues to spread
Video
Top Stories
Montez gaining interest ahead of 2020 NFL Draft
Video
Top Stories
Four immigrants test positive at El Paso processing center, Escobar says
Video
Company will pay you $1,000 to binge-watch every Harry Potter film while in quarantine
Video
Ysleta del Sur Pueblo confirms second COVID-19 case
Video
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger deliver meals to residents at Tropicana properties
Video
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Here comes the heat: 90 degree weather expected in El Paso this week
Top Stories
Monday Weather on the go: Quiet day today, more winds & possible first day in the 90s this week
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible first 90 degree day next week
Friday Weather on the go: Windy weekend ahead, above average highs return
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy weekend in store
Thursday Weather on the go: Off-and-on windy days, highs return to the 80s
Traffic
Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
NFL Draft
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
Anthony tabs Lewis as next head football coach
Video
Top Stories
Montez gaining interest ahead of 2020 NFL Draft
Video
Top Stories
WATCH – Silver Star Nation: Pre-Draft Special
Video
Collegiate athletic departments banking on football revenue money
Video
Former Anthony star signs to play basketball at Louisiana-Lafayette
Video
NM State’s Trevelin Queen hoping to be selected in NBA Draft
Video
Community
Hand washing- Fact or Fiction
GECU Money Smart Monday
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Get Moving
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
KTSM Contests
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger deliver meals to residents at Tropicana properties
Video
Top Stories
“THISday” by author Philip Gabbard featured on KTSM9 news
Video
2020 Elections could face cost impacts, low voter turnout due to COVID-19 outbreak
Video
EHN Daily Video
Organizers cancel 2020 Sun City Pride Festival
Video
Let’s Cook to Go
9 Stream Video
Live From Your Living Room
Worship on the Web
EHN Daily Video
Studio 9
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Man in his 60s becomes El Paso’s ninth COVID-19 death
Books
“THISday” by author Philip Gabbard featured on KTSM9 news
Video