Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Community members participate in attending memorial by watching live simulcast
Top Stories
Thousands without power in Socorro, portions of East El Paso County
Wednesday marks end of Dr. Natalicio’s time as UTEP president
El Paso bishop visits migrant shelters in Juarez
El Paso Sheriff’s deputies arrest 4 following assault
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Increased rain chances today and tomorrow
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: Possible triple digit day, rain chances this week
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Hot and humid conditions, storm chances this weekend
Thursday Weather on the go: More rain and storm chances, humid day ahead
Wednesday Weather on the go: Another hot and humid day, tips to keep in mind when donating blood in the heat
Tuesday Weather on the go: Humid day, rain and storm chances
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Scott rising on Ravens’ wide receiver depth chart
Top Stories
Canutillo soaring for new heights in 2019
Top Stories
El Paso Locomotive FC announces ‘El Paso Strong’ match Saturday
Chihuahuas outslug San Antonio 14-9, complete the sweep
Jefferson primed for bounce back season in 2019
Locomotive FC announces rescheduled match vs. Timbers 2
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
Ponder Park memorial service: Many El Pasoans personally knew victims
Top Stories
Community members participate in attending memorial by watching live simulcast
Top Stories
Dog overlooked for months at shelter needs to find forever home
What’s next for the makeshift Wal-Mart memorial
City of El Paso looks at long-term relief, recovery center for community
El Paso Animal Services looking to adopt out 300 pets for free this weekend
Studio 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
KEEP LOCAL KTSM
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND
Blm
City leaders respond to Chief Allen’s BLM remarks