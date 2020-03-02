Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Border Report
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Mighty Mujer competitors increase training as triathlon nears
Video
Top Stories
Joe Biden’s sister visits El Paso ahead of Super Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
New poll shows Bernie Sanders in the lead in California
2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co.
Video
El Paso voters explain why they didn’t participate in early voting
Video
San Antonio patient released from coronavirus quarantine after testing negative — now tests positive
Video
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Cloudy & windy conditions will continue into the night
Top Stories
Homes frozen over along Lake Erie in Western New York
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Spring-like weather this weekend
Friday Weather on the go: Warmer temperatures return, windy days and rain chances in sight
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions this Sunday
Thursday Weather on the go: Another freezing morning; warmer afternoon highs return
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Tabak plays hero in Aggies’ walk-off win against Purdue Fort Wayne
Top Stories
Las Cruces earns top seed in Class 5A boys state basketball tournament
Video
Top Stories
UTEP dominates Southern Miss, never trails during 75-56 victory Sunday afternoon
Video
Win streak reaches 18 games as NM State tops CSU-Bakersfield
Gonzales hits five home runs in Aggies’ doubleheader sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne
Video
NMSU women upend CSU-Bakersfield 67-62 in OT
Community
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Top Stories
Leap Day baby? How to celebrate Feb. 29 in the El Paso-Las Cruces area.
Video
Top Stories
Free vaccines will be given this weekend at the Texas Tech Health Science van
Wellness Wednesday- Gum Disease
Video
Disney Plus to revive ‘The Proud Family’ animated series
Summer Teen Academy for FBI accepting applications
KTSM Contests
Past Contest Winners
9 Stream
Studio 9
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
biden
Joe Biden’s sister visits El Paso ahead of Super Tuesday
Video