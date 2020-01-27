August 3rd

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Doctors say the Flu poses a greater threat to Americans than the Coronavirus
Top Stories
Lakers’ next game postponed after Kobe Bryant’s death
Top Stories
Murders in Juarez this month increase to 89 total
91-year-old columnist becomes first to cover every Super Bowl
Hero who saved infant during Aug. 3 shooting has been identified
Children with autism are not getting diagnosed early enough, study says
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Monday Weather on the go: Windy day today, rain chances in sight
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Warming trend this weekend, strong winds in sight
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Warming trend today, pleasant weather returns
Wednesday Weather on the go: Morning fog possible, warmer and breezy day
Tuesday Weather on the go: Rain chances return, below average day
Monday Weather on the go: Slightly cooler day, next storm system arrives tonight
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
2019 UFG
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Lakers’ next game postponed after Kobe Bryant’s death
Top Stories
91-year-old columnist becomes first to cover every Super Bowl
Top Stories
Crews work to recover remains at site of Kobe Bryant’s crash
Former Lakers assistant coach Casey Owens remembers Kobe Bryant
Fans, celebrities react to death of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant after crash
Aurrecoechea’s 19 points help Aggies survive in 67-62 win at UTRGV
Community
Border Report Tour
Texas Mass Violence
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Lone Star NYE
Top Stories
Expecting dads participate in ‘Daddy Boot Camp’
Top Stories
Family-owned restaurant opens 7th location in 7 years
Preservationists speak out after Supreme Court of Texas denies to rehear Duranguito case
Pro-life proclamation from city of El Paso has some council members divided
Victims of August 3rd shooting receive specially made quilts from people across the country
Studio 9
KTSM Contests
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Past Contest Winners
9 Stream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
August 3rd
Hero who saved infant during Aug. 3 shooting has been identified