August 3 victims

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Border Patrol Seizes Nearly a Ton of Marijuana in Presidio
Top Stories
Local LGBTQ+ artist depicts life in Las Cruces
Top Stories
Sexual assault survivors’ task force convenes for inaugural meeting
Park University to host career fair for veterans
Drive-thru clinic to offer free pet vaccinations, microchipping
Women’s failed gun-smuggling attempt at border linked to manslaughter suspect
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Viewers share pictures and videos of snow in El Paso and the surrounding areas
Top Stories
‘Better late than never’ East El Pasoans react to snow Wednesday morning
Top Stories
The borderland wakes up to Winter weather
Weather Authority Alert: Winter Weather Advisory, morning snow, and highs in the 40s today
El Paso area school delays, closures for Wednesday (Updated)
Weather Authority Alert: Winter conditions making a comeback today and tomorrow
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
UTEP set to host Charlotte to tip-off pivotal home stretch
Top Stories
Aggies finalize 2020 signing class
Top Stories
UTEP adds to 2020 signing class
Miners to play Charlotte in pivotal Conference USA road trip
El Paso, Las Cruces student-athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day
Feb. 4 high school basketball highlights, scores
Community
Border Report Tour
Hidden History
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
City of El Paso pays respects to late K-9 Agent Bulder with plans of a special tribute
Top Stories
Former Chiefs player, Parkland grad remembered as Chiefs win first championship in 50 years
New Santa Teresa Port Director formally sworn in
Aspiring horticulturists invited to rose pruning demonstration at Municipal Rose Garden
El Paso Zoo elephants hoping to improve their Super Bowl prediction record Saturday
Studio 9
KTSM Contests
Contests
Past Contest Winners
Watch & Win Contest
9 Stream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
August 3 victims
LIVE: FBI holds news conference detailing charges against El Paso Walmart shooting suspect