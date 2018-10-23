Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Trump campaign charged $99k in late fees from El Paso rally
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Arrested
219 migrants apprehended near Downtown El Paso
El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives for the last week April
Man points gun at nurse during treatment; Las Cruces Police officer wrestles gun away
Anthony, Texas man arrested in February burglary case
Two sex offenders wanted by El Paso Sheriff’s Office
More Arrested Headlines
More than 300 migrants arrested by Border Patrol in Sunland Park
El Paso Police release name of man arrested during SWAT situation Tuesday night
Six people caught with 150 pounds of marijuana during burglary: El Paso Police
President Trump associate Roger Stone arrested, faces obstruction charge
Man who attacked grandparents has criminal history, MMA background
El Paso sex offender arrested for allegedly exposing himself
Las Cruces man suspected of battering girlfriend during argument
Man charged in hit-and-run death of El Paso teacher
Franklin High School teacher reportedly arrested for impromper relationship with student
Two wanted fugitives arrested by the El Paso Sheriff’s