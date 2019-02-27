Skip to content
Arrest
UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley threatened to shoot someone, court documents say
El Paso’s Most Wanted fugitives for first week of May
Juarez man accused of killing four is arrested
12-pack of beer, 100 mph car chase led to the crash that killed Fabens teacher: Court documents
Migrant child in El Paso was ‘recycled’ twice
More Arrest Headlines
Border militia group forced to leave campsite
El Paso apartment owner forced teen into lewd acts for rent
Homeless teen shot, killed El Paso man ‘without provocation,’ court documents say
Lower Valley Dollar General robber is wanted in the El Paso crime of the week
Man attempts to swallow cocaine during traffic stop, authorities say
Man suspected of sexual abuse of a minor arrested by CBP
Four arrested in alleged drive-by shooting that injured Anthony teens
El Paso Police charge 5 in internet prostitution sting
Las Cruces SWAT arrests man accused of strangling wife, punching father
El Paso Anti-Gang team arrests man in Northeast El Paso home