Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Revisiting Gov. Abbott’s 2018 re-election campaign
Top Stories
Local boy uses lemonade stand to help mass shooting victims
Vandals allegedly target a veteran for his political views.
Pebble Hills the first to receive ‘El Paso Strong’ helmet decals, donated by Riddell
FEMA reimbursements for humanitarian care of migrants delayed
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Hot and humid conditions, storm chances this weekend
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: More rain and storm chances, humid day ahead
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Another hot and humid day, tips to keep in mind when donating blood in the heat
Tuesday Weather on the go: Humid day, rain and storm chances
Monday Weather on the go: Humid and hot day, increased rain chances
Friday Weather on the go: Triple digit temperatures, rain and storm chances this weekend
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Chihuahuas top San Antonio 9-5, remain tied for first place in division
Top Stories
Pebble Hills the first to receive ‘El Paso Strong’ helmet decals, donated by Riddell
Top Stories
Ysleta takes the field for Midnight Madness
UTEP Athletics announces El Paso Strong campaign
El Paso Strong: Charity soccer match held to raise money for shooting victims
Chihuahuas’ pitching outduels San Antonio in 3-2 win
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
Local anti-gun violence chapter takes stand after mass shooting
Top Stories
El Paso Strong: Charity soccer match held to raise money for shooting victims
Top Stories
Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting
Mother seeking asylum escapes deadly mass shooting with young son
Community in mourning: remembering Javier Amir Rodriguez
Memorial brings El Paso community together after deadly Walmart shooting
Studio 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
KEEP LOCAL KTSM
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND
anti gun violence
Local anti-gun violence chapter takes stand after mass shooting