angel diaz

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Democratic Chair announces candidacy for Commissioners Court
Top Stories
Young El Paso star on the rise produces song dedicated to the Sun City
Ohio company donating headstones to Walmart, Dayton shooting victims
Juarez ramping up services for women
Ex-Arizona sheriff Arpaio running to try to get his job back
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Heat Advisory in effect today; record heat expected
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: More rain chances today, challenging record highs soon
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Increased rain and storm chances today, heavy rainfall possible
Wednesday Weather on the go: More rain chances this week, slight cool down coming
Tuesday Weather on the go: More rain chances this week, slight temperature drop
Monday Weather on the go: Near record highs today, rain chances come back this week
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Backfield leads the way for Burges in 2019
Top Stories
Ty France named to 2019 All-Pacific Coast League Team
Top Stories
UTEP football to honor Luke Laufenberg at Saturday’s season opener
Vote for the 9 Overtime Game of the Week
Chihuahuas top River Cats 6-0, but remain 3 games back in division race
Palmer returns to UTEP to provide guidance to Miners
Community
Market 9
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
EPISD Daily Pledge
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Top Stories
‘Love Goes Farther’: Connecticut church group travels to El Paso in wake of Walmart shooting
Top Stories
More than 100 handmade ‘Stars of Hope’ displayed around healing community
El Paso dentist to help brighten smile of Walmart shooting victim’s widower
Downtown El Paso memorial to honor local soldiers who fought in World War II
Love glasses delivered to El Paso elementary students after request for postcards
Studio 9
9 Stream
KTSM Contests
KEEP LOCAL KTSM
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND
angel diaz
Young El Paso star on the rise produces song dedicated to the Sun City