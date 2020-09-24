American Red Cross

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Report: Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, 2017
Top Stories
Body found in South Juárez
Top Stories
Missing soldier’s family holds rally outside Fort Bliss
Video
Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild
Trump’s pick to lead Homeland Security pressed on origins of family-separation policy
President Trump holds White House news briefing
Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Fall weather returns after record breaking heat
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Record-breaking highs are expected for Friday and the weekend
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat followed by a big cool down
Weather on the go: Temperatures continue to rise with near-record highs expected this weekend
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat for the first week of fall
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible record highs this week
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTEP
NMSU
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
Locomotive FC, NM United play to scoreless draw as Salgado exits with knee injury
Video
Top Stories
UTEP powers past ULM 31-6, first 3-1 start to season since 2010
Video
Top Stories
High school volleyball highlights: Sept. 25
Video
Locomotive FC looks to clinch Group C with win over rival NM United
Video
UTEP travels to play at ULM, looking to improve to 3-1
Video
Sun Bowl Game back on, will have much different look in 2020
Video
2020 UFG
Living Local
Back to School
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Studio 9
Hispanic Heritage Month
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Del Sol NICU babies ‘graduate’
Top Stories
Teaching music to inspire: UTEP music students get a lesson in how music can create lasting change
Video
Top Stories
Memorial services begin for children killed in Northeast crash
Video
El Paso suicide survivor shares story, raises awareness during suicide prevention month
Video
Local health leaders push for virtual holiday celebrations amid pandemic, advise El Pasoans to get flu vaccine
Video
League of Women Voters El Paso holding drive-thru voter registration drive on National Voter Registration Day
Video
Promotions
GECU Money Smart Monday
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Bud Light-eria
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
American Red Cross
American Red Cross in need of volunteers in areas impacted by hurricanes, wildfires
Video