3-year-old tests positive for meth

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
El Paso Strong
National
Military
Texas Politics
Immigration
Top Stories
Helping veterans in crisis situations
Top Stories
Mother faces kidnapping charge for taking children to Mexico, to see fugitive father
Top Stories
From COO to CEO, Workforce Solution Borderplex has new leadership
Groups promote border as tourist destination for medical and migrant needs
Public Utility Commission of Texas give El Paso Electric sale the thumbs up
Animal services extending dates to sign-up for free spay/neuters
Weather
Weather Cams
Weathering The Storm
Car Wash Forecast
Top Stories
Friday Weather on the go: Warm conditions return, more rain chances in sight
Top Stories
Thursday Weather on the go: Rain chances today, near 15° temperature drop
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Near record highs today, rain chances return tonight
Tuesday Weather on the go: Near record highs today and tomorrow, rain chances in sight
Monday Weather on the go: Nearly 10° above average today, rain chances in sight
Storm damage reported in parts of Acadiana
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
2019 UFG
Puppy Picks
Top Stories
Rodriguez returns as El Paso Chihuahuas manager
Top Stories
Aggies handle Utah Valley 70-56 for seventh consecutive win
Top Stories
Utah Valley stuns NMSU in Sohail’s return to Borderland
UTEP looks to improve to 4-1 in conference play, hosts UTSA Saturday
Morales to step down as El Paso High head football coach, retires after 10 seasons
NMSU set to tangle with Utah Valley
Community
Border Report Tour
Texas Mass Violence
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
El Pawso Proud
Wellness Wednesday
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Get Moving
Cutting Edge
Clear the Shelters
KTSM Hunger Fighters
Lone Star NYE
Top Stories
Former El Paso Zoo siamang Raya gives birth to baby boy
Top Stories
Gold Star family receive new mortgage-free home in Horizon
Residents in Tornillo officially introduced to first public park
‘Eye in the Sky’: Drones play large role in recent mountain rescues in El Paso
More El Pasoans taking license to carry courses
Studio 9
KTSM Contests
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Past Contest Winners
9 Stream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
3-year-old tests positive for meth
Las Cruces woman arrested after her 3-year-old daughter tested positive for meth