Studio 9 — The Spooky Edition

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
‘Put a bullet in their skull’: Alabama police captain on leave over Facebook election comments
Video
Top Stories
Big box stores top source of COVID-19 spread in El Paso, officials say
Video
Top Stories
Man convicted of rape found 40 years later using dead 5-year-old’s identity in Florida
Video
Starbucks reveals holiday cups — and you can get one free
Study shows students of low-income families are most impacted by pandemic, TEA requests extra funds to help
Video
Crown Royal letting you send a free care package to US troops
Your Local Election HQ
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
El Pasoans asked to drive carefully in icy conditions
Top Stories
Weather affects road conditions
Top Stories
Police identify man killed in fatal crash on Edgemere and Lee Blvd., say he was reportedly intoxicated
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions and cooler weather expected as a cold front arrives
Top Stories
Celina’s Thursday Forecast
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Temperatures continue to rise, nearing records
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat followed by a strong cold front
Celina’s Wednesday Forecast
Weather on the go: Above average temperatures expected to near records
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
9 Overtime
2020 UFG
Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers leads Packers past undermanned 49ers, 34-17
Top Stories
Due to COVID-19, UTEP navigates difficult 2020 campaign
Video
Top Stories
UTEP picked eighth in C-USA Preseason Poll, Williams named to league’s preseason team
Video
Anthony cancels remainder of football season due to COVID-19 concerns
Video
Cowboys rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci won’t start vs. Steelers
Video
UTEP women slotted sixth in C-USA poll, Gallegos voted Preseason All-Conference
Video
Living Local
Turkey Trot 2020
Veteran’s Voices 2020
Back to School
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Hispanic Heritage Month
Puppy Picks
2020 Mayorial Candidates
Studio 9
Top Stories
Big box stores top source of COVID-19 spread in El Paso, officials say
Video
Top Stories
El Paso Mayoral candidates look ahead to runoff election
Video
Services set for avid motorcyclist killed in Northeast crash
Freddy Barkton wins El Paso Animal Services shelter president
EPISD closes 3 school meal distribution sites due to low use
Promotions
GECU Money Smart Monday
Bud Light-eria
Rocket Dog’s Dress-Up Showdown
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Studio 9 — The Spooky Edition
Studio 9 Bettes
Posted:
Nov 5, 2020 / 11:31 PM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2020 / 11:35 PM MST