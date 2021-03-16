Studio 9 -Texas Tech pt.4

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
‘One in a million’: Manta ray photobombs surfer at Florida beach
Video
Top Stories
ZIP codes with the most expensive rent in El Paso
Top Stories
Who stands to benefit the most from Biden’s COVID relief bill?
US: Despite threats, foreign hackers didn’t disrupt election
Video
Google wants to watch you sleep with new Nest Hub screen
Free lunch and a feeling of home for everyone
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9 News
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: Strong winds will travel across the Borderland with gusts reaching 60 mph
Top Stories
Weather Authority Alert: High Wind Watch issued for Tuesday with gusts up to 60 mph
Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9
Weather on the go: The Borderland will get a small break from strong winds before Tuesday’s High Wind Watch
The Winds Give Us a 24-Hour Break Monday; Three Gusty, Dusty Days in Your 9-Day Forecast
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
9 Overtime
Big Game Bound
Top Stories
Aggies return to Pan American Center in four-set win over Tarleton State
Video
Top Stories
Rice sweeps UTEP in straight-sets, 3-0
Video
Top Stories
Roy Robertson-Harris agrees to 3-year, $24.4 million deal with Jaguars
C-USA leading Rice downs UTEP volleyball in four sets
Video
UTEP scores two goals in final eight minutes to down UAB, 2-1
Video
Field of 68 set, NCAA Tournament to tip-off Thursday
Japan 2020
Living Local
Texas Tech Tuesday
Wellness Wednesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
HaPAWly Ever After
Borderland Treasures
Let’s Cook El Paso
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Free lunch and a feeling of home for everyone
Video
Top Stories
El Paso VA hosts walk-in COVID vaccine clinics for vets who are 50+
State COVID testing sites close due to wind storm
100 SISD employees receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Timeline: A look back at COVID-19 in the Borderland
Video
Studio 9
Promotions
What car are you?
Remarkable Women
Basketball Madness 2021
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Studio 9 -Texas Tech pt.4
Studio 9 Bettes
Posted:
Mar 16, 2021 / 04:51 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Mar 16, 2021 / 04:51 PM MDT