Studio 9- Summer Beauty, Health and Wellness

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here today with some amazing beauty and wellness brands.

Hilo Life

www.hilolife.com

​Hilo Life Almond Flour Tortilla Style Chips in exclusive 12oz bag for Costco – Keto friendly with 3g net carbs and 9g of protein per serving.

Minute Ready to Serve Brown Rice & Quinoa

www.minuterice.com

​Minute Ready to Serve Brown Rice & Quinoa microwavable cups are a great choice for easy, better-for-you on-the go meals.

Lottie London at Walmart: TikTok Beauty Trends

Lottie London is the go-to brand for conscious beauty babes who crave ultramodern beauty innovations and trends without breaking the bank.