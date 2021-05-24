Studio 9- Memorial Day Essentials

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here today introducing some new products you are going to love to help celebrate Memorial Day.

Weed Golden Ale

www.weedcellars.com

Weed Golden Ale pours a pristine golden color with a persistent, frothy off-white head. It’s got a lively carbonation with medium body and citrusy accents.

Weed Light

www.weedlight.com

Weed Light is a proud partner of the Gary Sinise Foundation which provides for First Responders and Veterans across the country. It is a new light lager that’s becoming increasingly available in most states, and stores, across America.

Gran Centenario Tequila

www.grancentenario.com

Founded in 1857, Gran Centenario is Mexico’s #1 tequila. Today’s expression, Gran Centenario Reposado, is a smooth, yet complex tequila.

Bug Bite Thing

www.BugBiteThing.com

Bug Bite Thing is Amazon’s #1 selling product for insect bite relief with over 30,000 positive reviews. It is chemical-free, reusable and suitable for all ages.