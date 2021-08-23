Studio 9 Lets Cook El Paso-Best Burger Special

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
What does Pfizer FDA approval mean for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson?
Top Stories
This state is ordering those with COVID to isolate or face up to 5 years in prison
Top Stories
Twin babies swept away, die in Tennessee flooding, grandmother says
Video
FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Andrea’s Forecast on 9: Warm and dry conditions remain as monsoonal flow shifts West
Special Report: Exploring DMT and its appeal to scientific research, particularly humans
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Live Tokyo Cameras
BestReviews
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Andrea’s Forecast on 9: Warm and dry conditions remain as monsoonal flow shifts West
Top Stories
El Paso heats up for the work week — Your 9-Day Forecast
Top Stories
T-Showers Return to Keep the Franklin Mountains Looking Green; A Hot, Dry Workweek — Your 9-Day Forecast
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances increase for the weekend
Andrea’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Warm and dry conditions remain before moisture moves back into region
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances return for the weekend
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
KJ Lewis turns down $500,000 contract from Overtime Elite, will remain at Chapin
Top Stories
UTEP, New Mexico State begin important seasons with Battle of I-10 showdown
Video
Top Stories
Huge third inning pushes Express past Chihuahuas, 12-5
Del Valle eyes second consecutive district championship in 2021
Video
UTEP upended by ACU, 1-0, in home opener
Video
Unstoppable Locomotive: unbeaten streak reaches 10 matches as El Paso rallies for 3-1 win
Video
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
TTUHSC welcomed incoming dental students at White Coat Ceremony
Top Stories
La Semilla offers food boxes with fresh seasonal produce from local farmers
Video
COMPA Fest hits Downtown El Paso this Saturday with local music, art and more
EP Rent Help program pop-up event to be held this Saturday in Montana Vista
Video
Community called on to help send El Paso actors to Venice International Film Festival in September
Clear the Shelters
Best Pet Photo Contest
Studio 9
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
Promotions
What’s your BBQ IQ?
Cook Off
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Studio 9 Lets Cook El Paso-Best Burger Special
Studio 9 Bettes
Posted:
Aug 23, 2021 / 10:43 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Aug 23, 2021 / 10:43 AM MDT