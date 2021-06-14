Studio 9- frank body

Love Your Summer Skin With frank body
Let’s be frank: It’s been a tough year for our skin! frank body is an Australian-made, coffee-based skincare range that will perk up the skin all over your bod. The frank body Original Coffee Scrub is made with robusta coffee grinds, cold-pressed sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and sea salt. It’s a treatment that wakes up your skin and your senses—exfoliating away dulling, dead skin cells, fighting body breakouts, fading marks on your skin and leaving it crazy smooth. It’s also great for your tummy, your legs, your tush—anywhere that could use a little lift. The frank body Coconut Coffee Scrub, which adds coconut oil, grapeseed oil, and jojoba beads into the mix, gives your skin an extra boost of hydration, and it smells like a vacation in your shower. Both the Original Coffee Scrub and Coconut Coffee Scrub can be used by all skin types, and are natural, vegan, and cruelty-free. frank body is available at Target stores.