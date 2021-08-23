Studio 9- Better Late Than Never By Cheryl Kramer Kaye

Fall’s hottest hair trends—from feathered layers to center-parted styles—look best on hair that’s soft, shiny, thick, and healthy. Beauty expert Cheryl Kramer Kaye shares the haircare products that will whip your hair into trend-worthy shape.

As we get older, our hair starts to get duller, drier, thinner, and grayer. Hair Biology is a line for women 50+ with four targeted product lines to balance those biological changes: Soft & Hydrated; Silver & Glowing; Full & Vibrant; and styling products. Two standouts: the Thickening Leave-In Treatment, which instantly increases the diameter of each strand and the Argan Oil Taming Serum, which strengthens hair against damage, smooths flyaways and brings back shine. And you can find Hair Biology exclusively at Target and Target.com.

For big-time post-summer hair repair, try Salwa Petersen Chébé du Tchad Hair Cream, a leave-in conditioner and styling cream that helps you grow longer, stronger hair. The key ingredient, chébé, has been used for millenia by Chadian women to keep their hair long and healthy. It’s blended with African shea butter, organic sesame oil, avocado and sweet almond oils, and sea buckthorn to create a lightweight, luxurious styling treatment that just melts into your hair. It’s great for all hair types, fine to thick, natural or chemically processed. The vegan, silicone, and sulfate-free formula is available on Amazon.com.

And since healthy hair starts at the scalp, you’ll love HydraFacial Keravive, a new, 90-day treatment regimen that pairs three, monthly professional scalp treatments with a daily at-home spray. The Keravive treatment uses vortex technology to cleanse and exfoliate and delivers a proprietary blend of peptides to hydrate and stimulate your scalp for thicker, fuller and healthier−looking hair. Patients reported less scalp itchiness, dryness, and flakiness but more hair fullness…and more confidence, too. After a full course of treatments, 64% said that they felt more confident—and isn’t that what we’re all looking for? You can find a Keravive provider at hydrafacial.com/keravive.

And for men who want to get to the root of thinning hair issues, try Foligain Triple Action Shampoo, Conditioner, and Complete Formula for Thinning Hair for Men. These three revolutionary formulas contain trioxidil, which is not a drug; it’s a triple action nutrient complex with natural, bioactive ingredients that are clinically proven to support scalp health and less hair loss. The Complete Formula contains 10% trioxidil, the highest concentration of the complex, and by targeting hair from root to tip, it gives you hair that looks both fuller and denser. And you can find it at Foligain.com.