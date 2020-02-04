Studio 9: Episode 42 – Cirque du Soleil; CooTone Laser; and Calhoun Flower Farms

This week on Studio 9 we feature the stunning performance of Cirque du Soleil OVO. The show will be back in El Paso this March and the brilliance of visual performances were on display in our studios for a sneak peek. Enjoy a glimpse of what you will see in the show.

This week we also take you to El Paso Cosmetic Surgery Med Spa and show you the newest laser treatment in their office that will help both sculpt and build your abs. We show you how it works.

Lastly, we give you a remix of our visit last summer to the beautiful Calhoun Flower Farms. Make sure you’re following them on social media. @calhounflowerfarms