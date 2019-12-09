STUDIO 9: Episode 37 – the gift of self-care

This week on Studio 9 we’re featuring several dynamic local businesses.

First, we’re helping you give the gift of self-care this holiday season. We’ll take you inside the tranquil spaces of The Woodhouse Day Spa and talk about the myriad of pampering services they offer. We show you why they make the ideal gift this holiday season.

We’ll also talk artisan gelato and take you inside Nonotelo— the delectable gelato shop in West El Paso. Nonotelo offers over 40 heavenly flavors, with all natural ingredients that are made fresh everyday.

Plus, we show you the latest in customer service at Macy’s inside Cielo Vista Mall.

Lastly, we talk personal safety with Total Defense El Paso. We pinpoint what you can do to keep yourself safe when you are out in public and inside busy stores this holiday season.

