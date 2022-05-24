Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
74°
El Paso
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Texas Governor’s Debate
Newsletter Sign Up
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Noticias En Español
Views from the Anchor Desk
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Top Stories
Viral video: ‘Mattress Mack’ cursing out Philly fans
Top Stories
$100K bond set for deputy accused of touching child
Texas has one of the highest rates of liver cancer …
DNA ties man to mother’s 1980 cold case murder
Video
911 call: Woman calmly describes murdering mother
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Roxy’s Dia de los Muertos Forecast: Nice day before …
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong storm system heading …
Top Stories
Weather Watcher of the day!
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Slightly warmer than yesterday
Video
Non-Spooky Halloween; Very Warm Mid-Week; Powerful …
Video
Roxy’s Halloween Forecast: Spooky Seasonal Temperatures!
Video
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
Viral video: ‘Mattress Mack’ cursing out Philly fans
Top Stories
NM State ready for exhibition against Western New …
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Night Volleyball: Franklin, Hanks, El Paso …
Video
HOPE LOST: Soccer star found passed out in car
Video
UTEP fires soccer head coach Kathryn Balogun; begin …
Video
Why do so many baseball fans hate the Astros?
Living Local
Puppy Picks 2022
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Health Headlines
Legal Matters
Get Moving Monday
Sagebrush Church Services
El Pawso Proud
2022 UFG
Events Calendar
Top Stories
EPISD Celebrates Opening of New School on Fort Bliss
Top Stories
Trick or treat at County Courthouse during regular …
Video
U.S. 54 reopens after being briefly shut down from …
FBI warns of abduction of minors in rideshares
MO boy loses balloons, gets gift from stranger
Video
Promos
Salute To Service
Past Contest Winners
Gas Card Giveaway
KTSM Birthday Club
2022 Pro-Football Challenge
Tailgate Forecast
The More You Know
About The More You Know Expo
TMYK Expo 5k Fun Run
Studio 9
Dine with Nine
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Ready to Work
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Studio 9
Studio 9-Drift Into Paradise
Top Studio 9 Headlines
Studio 9-1700
Studio 9- Hotel Paso Del Norte
Studio 9-Legacy of Tom Lea
Studio 9-Adair Margo
Studio 9-Fiber is the Future
Studio 9-Keep on Trucking
More Studio 9
Studio 9-Having the Vision
Studio 9-Rock & Roar
Studio 9-Silo Bar
Studio 9-Naturebee 2
Studio 9-Shop Local
Studio 9-Look Up
Studio 9-Carinos