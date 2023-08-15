BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Creatively use up your leftovers with this exciting cooking trend

If fusion food is starting to feel run-of-the-mill, wait until you meet its offspring, chaos cooking. This trend, like fusion food, has fun with food, but it’s about more than simply flouting the established cooking rules. Chaos cooking is an invitation to think creatively and cook confidently. Not only will it help you clean out your fridge, but you may also discover a new favorite go-to recipe.

What is chaos cooking?

Chaos cooking isn’t exactly new, but its name and its social media presence certainly are. While fusion food combines two cultural cuisines and results in modern (albeit controversial) classics such as barbecue chicken pizza or the shushirrito, chaos cooking throws out any and all culinary restrictions. It draws from chain restaurants, classic recipes, childhood favorites and what’s in your pantry to create something fun and unique.

Chaos cooking doesn’t require fancy techniques, expensive tools or a shopping list’s worth of ingredients to create a new dish. You only need some solid cooking knowledge and a sense of playfulness.

What you don’t need in chaos cooking is fear. It’s about thumbing your nose at the rules and setting aside any fear of messing up or anxiety over creating the perfect dish. If you like the flavors, throw them together and see if it works out. If it doesn’t, call it a learning experience and try again another day. (If you’re afraid your cooking skills aren’t quite up to experimenting, save chaos cooking for a time when you’ll be less stressed about getting dinner on the table).

Chaos cooking and food waste

Did you know nearly one-third of the food American households purchase goes to waste? That amounts to more than 100 billion pounds of food and billions of dollars. Chaos cooking can be part of the solution to that costly problem.

Whether you over-shopped or ended up with leftovers no one wants to eat, chaos cooking lets you remix, experiment and try different flavor profiles to create a new dish without having to throw anything out. You may have to set aside some preconceived notions of what a dish should taste or even look like, but you may be surprised by what kind of deliciousness you can create by thinking outside the box — and inside your own refrigerator.

How to cook chaotically

To get started with this food trend, try applying the chaos cooking mindset to a recipe you’re familiar with and change just one or two ingredients at a time. Toss some leftover vegetables in a go-to pasta dish or combine leftover cheese into your classic casserole recipe. By starting small, you’ll build up the confidence and the skills to try bolder experiments later.

As you get more confident cooking chaotically, start thinking about other dishes you can play with. Try experimenting with flexible, easily customizable dishes such as fritters, casseroles, grain bowls or even oatmeal to use up ingredients and discover new tastes.

Chaos cooking may take some time to master, and you may not whip up a Michelin star-worthy dish every time. However, applying the basic principles of mindful, joyful, creative cooking can help you develop your skills, discover your tastes and level up even the most confident cook.

