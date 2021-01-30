When is Gov. Abbott’s State of the State address?

IRVING, Texas (KXAN) — Texans will be able to watch Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State address in just a few days thanks to the efforts of Nexstar, Inc., which is hosting the event.
Abbott’s hour-long speech will air or stream on 16 Nexstar television stations and websites at 7 p.m. CT on Monday, Feb. 1.
Abbott will speak to Texans about COVID-19 vaccine distribution, reopening businesses that closed because of the pandemic as well as public school funding. He’s also expected to list his most important “emergency issues” he wants state lawmakers to address during the legislative session.
The live telecast will also feature a response from the Texas Democratic Party, including its vision for Texas’ future. There will also be a roundtable with Texas journalists as well as a Republican and Democrat following the address.
Texans can watch on their local Nexstar station or its website:
- KTAB-TV (CBS) Abilene bigcountryhomepage.com
- KAMR-TV/KCIT-TV (NBC/FOX) Amarillo myhighplains.com
- KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin kxan.com
- KVEO-TV/SVEO-TV (NBC/CBS) Harlingen/Brownsville valleycentral.com
- KDAF-TV (CW) Dallas cw33.com
- KTSM-TV (NBC) El Paso ktsm.com
- KIAH-TV (CW) Houston cw39.com
- KLBK-TV (CBS) Lubbock everythinglubbock.com
- KMID-TV (ABC) Midland/Odessa yourbasin.com
- KTAL-TV (NBC) Shreveport, LA arklatexhomepage.com
- KETK-TV (NBC) Tyler easttexasmatters.com
- KWKT-TV (FOX) Waco fox44news.com
- KFDX-TV (NBC) Wichita Falls texomashomepage.com
- KSAN-TV (NBC) San Angelo conchovalleyhomepage.com
Nexstar is also making the live feed from the telecast available to every broadcast company serving Texas as a public service.