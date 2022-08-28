Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
77°
El Paso
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Newsletters
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Noticias En Español
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Top Stories
Amarillo confirms first probable case of Monkeypox
Top Stories
Fall likely warmer than normal for most of the U.S.
Travis County bumps minimum wage to $20 an hour
Video
The 50-plus best Labor Day sales and deals you don’t …
Car crashes into canal alongside Border Highway; …
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Fall likely warmer than normal for most of the U.S.
Top Stories
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Cool, gloomy start to …
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible heavy rainfall …
Video
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Rain chances pick up this …
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cooler weather and better …
Contamination threatens water supply in NM town
Video
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
Put it there, pal! Will Jerry Kill, PJ Fleck shake …
Video
Top Stories
Chihuahuas lose 4th straight game, 9-0 to Salt Lake …
Top Stories
Centennial volleyball defeats Eastwood 3-1 in inter-state …
Video
Videos: Crash involving Marshawn Lynch ends in ticket
Video
After game one struggles, UTEP looks to improve rushing …
Video
Darell Hernaiz called up to Orioles’ Double-A affiliate; …
Video
Living Local
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Health Headlines
Legal Matters
Get Moving Monday
Sagebrush Church Services
El Pawso Proud
Top Stories
Teachers union to distribute 4K free books as part …
Top Stories
Series of public meetings will address what is in …
Top Stories
Van Cliburn winner to play with EP orchestra in opening …
Arts council in Las Cruces to feature ‘Kaleidoscope …
Gallery
UTEP, NM State launch I-10 Rivalry Challenge to see …
Car catches fire in West El Paso; no injuries report …
Clear the Shelters
Diamond in the Ruff
Dog Days of Summer
Promos
Past Contest Winners
El Paso Waterpark Giveaway
Get Moving Monday Giveaway
Gas Card Giveaway
Dog Days of Summer
KTSM Birthday Club
Studio 9
Dine with Nine
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Ready to Work
2022 UFG
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
STATE
Texas State Guard ousted from farmworkers’ center
Top STATE Headlines
State Guard arrives at El Paso migrant busing site