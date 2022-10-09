EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – What agency has the toughest law-enforcement officers in the Borderland?

You can find out during the 11th annual Clash of the Titans Oct. 28 at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first bout is at 7 p.m.

The event features boxers from city, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, ringside seats are $40 and box seats are $30.

Tickets can be purchased at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters.

For information, contact Chris Acosta at chacosta@epcounty.com or (915) 538-2223.