UTEP’s Jadrian Taylor named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week

DALLAS, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP football’s defensive end, Jadrian Taylor, was named the Conference-USA Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after his performance against Lousiana Tech University on Saturday.

Taylor, a junior from Lufkin, Texas, tied a school record with a career-high 3.5 sacks, while also tallying a career-best six tackles against LA Tech. Praise Amaewhule, who plays opposite of Taylor, set the school record last season with 3.5 sacks at LA Tech.

All of Taylor’s sacks came during the first half and totaled 13 loss yards. LA Tech quarterback, Austin Kendall, started the game 6-6, but ended the night 14-28 due to UTEP’s strong defensive effort. LA Tech’s three points were the fewest in a conference game since 2008.

Taylor leads C-USA in sacks (6.5) and sacks per game (.93). Nationally, Taylor ranks tied for seventh in total sacks and tied 10th in sacks per game.

Following their second and final bye week of the season, the Miners will play at Florida Atlantic University on October 30. UTEP’s next home game is on November 6 versus the University of Texas at San Antonio.

