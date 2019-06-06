UTEP’s Bailey concludes season at NCAA Championships​

Junior Sean Bailey closed out his first season with Miners at the 2019 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Wednesday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The junior took the track in the men’s 400m in the second heat of the night. The sprinter clocked in a time of 45.78, finishing sixth in the heat. Bailey concluded the season with an overall 13th-place finish at the national meet.

This season, he notched five top-two finishes and a fourth-place finish at the NCAA West Prelims. Bailey posted a collegiate-best time of 45.19, which ranks fourth all-time in program history.