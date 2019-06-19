UTEP unveils 2019 football themes and promotions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP football team will kick off the season at home against Houston Baptist on Aug. 31, as the Miners enter year two under coach Dana Dimel with eyes on an “Orange Revival” in 2019 and beyond.

UTEP Announces 2019 Football Promotions … Orange Revival is coming for the Houston Baptist game! https://t.co/G8d09PtHWI #EPMAD #OrangeRevival pic.twitter.com/Mdrboz2gvR — UTEP Miners (@UTEPAthletics) June 19, 2019

“When I think of revival, I think of a renewed and refreshed energy. That’s what we are expecting from this year’s football team!” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “This home football schedule is a nice blend of games including the renewal of an old Western Athletic Conference rivalry with Nevada, matchups against three Texas programs and our first-ever meeting with Charlotte. In the spirit of all things new we have lowered the cost of every single season ticket price group in 2019. We want our Miner fans back, and we need our Miner fans back to make this Orange Revival a reality. It’s hard to compete for and win championships when the Sun Bowl isn’t packed on Saturdays. Every Person Makes A Difference #EPMAD, the Orange Revival is here!”

UTEP Football Season Tickets are on sale now and prices have been reduced at all levels from the 2018 season. The UTEP Season Ticket Office is located at Brumbelow Building Room 109 (next to the Don Haskins Center). Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.utepathletics.com, or by calling (915) 747-6150.

Here is a look at the themes and promotions for the Miners’ 2019 home schedule.

Aug. 31 vs. Houston Baptist – Orange Revival/Spirit Night/Extra Yard For Teachers

Fans are encouraged to wear orange, bring their Miner Spirit and pack the Sun Bowl as UTEP kicks off its 102nd football season at home against the Huskies! The game will feature a halftime performance by the top youth cheer and dance teams on “Spirit Night.” In addition, UTEP will honor the contributions of teachers, administrators and support staff at public and private schools throughout Region 19. This annual event was organized to recognize the efforts of all school personnel who teach, engage, nurture and mentor students in their care.

Sept. 21 vs. Nevada – Hall of Fame Game/Band Night/Youth Football Night

The 2019 inductees into the UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame — Hans Hoglund (track & field), Stefon Jackson (men’s basketball), Tony Perea (football), Kayla Thornton (women’s basketball) and Brian Young (football) — will be honored at halftime. The game will also feature music from local middle and high school bands. Youth Football Teams can sign up to scrimmage in the stadium earlier in the day and cheer on the Miners versus the Wolf Pack!

Oct. 5 vs. UTSA – Homecoming

UTEP Homecoming week is Sept. 29-Oct. 5, capped by the Miners’ C-USA home opener against their Lone Star State rivals the Roadrunners! This year marks UTEP’s 88th Homecoming contest and the first under new President Dr. Heather Wilson. Come celebrate UTEP’s proud history and bright future under the lights in the Sun Bowl!

Oct. 26 vs. LA Tech – Military Appreciation Night

The Miners will salute the nation’s Armed Forces including the Home of America’s Tank Division, Fort Bliss. Military Appreciation Night features an enlistment ceremony and in-game on-field and video board tributes. The game is also highlighted by static displays around the stadium and a pregame flyover.

Nov. 9 vs. Charlotte – TBA

Nov. 30 vs. Rice – Thanks Day

The Miners will cap Thanksgiving Week by saying “Thank You!” to local law enforcement agencies and first responders. UTEP will also pay tribute to its 2019 seniors as they play their final home game in the Sun Bowl.

2019 UTEP Football Home Schedule

DateOpponentTheme

Aug. 31 Houston Baptist Orange Revival/Spirit Night/Extra Yard for Teachers

Sept. 21 Nevada Hall of Fame Game/Band Night/Youth Football Night

Oct. 5 UTSA Homecoming

Oct. 26 LA Tech Military Appreciation Night

Nov. 9 Charlotte TBA

Nov. 30 Rice Thanks Day