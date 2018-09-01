UTEP triumphs over Grand Canyon, 2-1

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, TEXAS - The UTEP soccer team received goals from Lauren Crenshaw (40’) and Anna Jimmerson (70’) in a come-from-behind 2-1 victory against Grand Canyon on Friday night at University Field.

Crenshaw and Nicole Pugsley each recorded a crucial assist for the Miners (3-2-0). Kelsey Smith provided the lone tally for the Lopes (1-4-0) midway through the first half. Senior Alyssa Palacios notched four saves to seal her third win of the season.

“We started a little bit slow and then we our game changers came in and made a difference,” UTEP head coach Kevin Cross said. “I was really proud of our girls and it took a whole team effort. We needed to get a big win at home. We knew Grand Canyon was going to be tough. That was a big win tonight. It was a great crowd out here. We appreciate their support!”

The Miners opened the game with nine total shots in the first half, calling Grand Canyon’s Abby Burton into action with two saves. The Orange and Blue dominated the game with six corner kicks without conceding one to the Lopes.

Grand Canyon took an early lead when Smith finished a shot from outside the box on a ball played forward by Mikaela Mcgee.

UTEP applied pressure to the Lopes’ back nine with shots coming from Natalie Valentine, Vic Bohdan, Pugsley and Crenshaw. The Miners came to life with Crenshaw dribbling the ball into the box when she was taken down to earn a penalty kick. The junior buried her second penalty kick of the season putting her at 3-for-3 in her career.

The second half proved to be a physical contest between the two squads with 15 combined fouls. UTEP owned the second period with 12 shots at goal, while allowing three to be taken by the Lopes.

Grand Canyon’s Smith picked up a yellow card in the 54th minute giving the Miners a free kick 30 yards from goal. Crenshaw stepped up to take the free-kick on a nearly perfect ball that rose just over the crossbar

The Miners took the lead midway through the second half off of a throw-in by Crenshaw, Pugsley headed the ball into the box, which was controlled by Jimmerson and tucked into the back of the net.

The Orange and Blue will be back in action on Sunday against Northern Illinois kickoff at 6 p.m. MT at University Field. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kids, and may be purchased by calling (915) 747-5234.