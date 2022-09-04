LARAMIE, Wyo. – Tessa Carlin netted a pair of goals and Taya Lopez added another as UTEP capped off a five-game road trip with a 3-1 win at Wyoming on Sunday.

The victory culminates the longest stretch away from home for the Miners (2-4) since playing five straight on the road during the 2012 season.

“I am really proud of the fact that our team responded well from a disappointing Thursday game,” UTEP Head Coach Kathryn Balogun said. “We went on the road to a field at the highest elevation and got a result. We had a really good first half where we took advantage of our opportunities.”

It was Carlin who connected first for the Miners, putting the visitors on the board in the eighth minute on a driving boot into the upper-left portion of the net past Wyoming (1-3-2) keeper Allyson Fischer. Raquel Houston was credited with an assist on the play.

Continuing with the early offensive attack, Taya Lopez made an immediate impact less than two minutes after checking in off the bench with her first goal of the season in the 29th minute. The Las Cruces product started the sequence by taking her defender towards the end line before using her strength and redirecting towards the middle of the field in front of the goal. Once in the prime position, she would launch a shot over the leaping Fischer into the back of the net.

For Lopez, the goal was the first of her collegiate career after netting 102 as a prep at Las Cruces High School.

Just over two minutes later, it was Carlin on the receiving end of a well-executed serve into the box from Lopez that she would head in to give the Miners a 3-0 lead in the 31st minute.

Sunday marked the first two-goal game of Carlin’s career and gives her 10 goals during her time at UTEP.

“Both Taya and Tessa played really well,” Balogun said. “Tessa at times puts in the work but just doesn’t get the result always in the back of the net, so it was exciting to see her get that opportunity not only one time, but two times today. She definitely put in the work offensively and defensively. It’s also exciting for Taya. She took the defender on with confidence, got into the box and created the good opportunity for herself. Both girls did a good job of not only creating an opportunity but finishing the opportunity.”

Tori Paul received credit for assists on each of the final two goals for the Miners.

The lone goal for the Cowgirls came in the 52nd minute for Maddie Chance, who took the possession deep into the box near the end line before making a maneuver and using her left foot to launch the ball into the net.

Of the six shots that UTEP took, all three that were on frame went in. Wyoming took 18 shots on the day and seven were on target.

Mariah Scott had six saves for the Miners and yielded just one goal.

UTEP returns to University Field to host UIW next Thursday at 7 p.m. to start a four-game homestand.