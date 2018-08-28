UTEP's quarterback shuffling keeps opponents on their toes Video

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - UTEP head coach Dana Dimel gave a small glimpse into his plan for the Miners' quarterbacks for Saturday's season opener against Northern Arizona.

Dimel said that he'll decide Thursday whether senior Ryan Metz or junior Kai Locksley will play the first series for the Miners. After that, UTEP plans on riding the hot hand.

While that strategy keeps Metz and Locksley on their toes, it does the same to the Lumberjacks, as they'll have to be ready for an even bigger selection of UTEP's complicated playbook.

"I think that's definitely the plus side in what Coach Dimel is doing, holding naming the starter so long," said Locksley. "They have to prepare for both of us and they can't really lock in on either one of our tools and assets. We're both different quarterbacks, so it definitely makes preparing for us a lot more challenging."

"We both have different skill sets, but we both have a lot of similarities too," Metz said. "It definitely is an advantage for us having two capable quarterbacks that can run the system."

"We're a unique offense. You don't see our offense very often and the people who have seen our offense through the years have always said that it's a very difficult preparation in a short time frame," Dimel said. "Having two different quarterbacks helps us in so many ways that way."

Inevitably, either Locksley or Metz will likely grab the reins at the position, but Dimel wants them both to be ready. They're both preparing for that, as Saturday's 5:30 p.m. kickoff gets closer.