UTEP's Koech picks school over NCAA Track and Field Championships

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - UTEP track and field star Lilian Koech qualified for the NCAA Championships in the women's 800 meters at Regionals last weekend, but Koech will not get the chance to compete for a title at the finals in Austin, Texas.

Koech is a student in UTEP's pharmacy school. The rigorous nature of the program makes it difficult to miss any time. Since Koech would have to leave class for a few days to run at the national meet, the school gave her a choice: run in the meet, but withdraw from school, re-enroll at a later date and pay her own way at that time, or skip the meet entirely and keep her standing with the pharmacy program.

It was a very tough decision for Koech, but she chose her future over the track meet. The fifth-year senior has no more NCAA eligibility left, so her career comes to an end after a fantastic showing at the NCAA Regional meet.

Koech made the national meet in 2017, but stood a chance to make the podium this year.