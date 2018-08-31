UTEP'S Dimel won't announce starting quarterback before Saturday Video

Fans will have to wait until Saturday at kickoff to find out who will take the first snap at quarterback for UTEP against Northern Arizona.

Dana Dimel wouldn't tell the media on Thursday whether Ryan Metz or Kai Locksley would play the first series for the Miners, in part, he said, because he hasn't made up his mind.

"We still have a lot of processing here to do. I'm not trying to keep secrets," Dimel said. "I really don't know. I truly don't know who is going to start yet. I have a pretty decent idea, I think, but I don't know for sure and I sure haven't told them yet. Whoever starts will get a couple to feel the heat of the game."

Dimel has said previously that both Metz and Locksley will play against the Lumberjacks. The season opens up at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sun Bowl.