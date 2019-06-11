UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley threatened to shoot someone, court documents say Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy EPPD [ + - ] Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley allegedly threatened to "empty" a gun magazine on to unknown individuals, according to court documents.

Locksley was arrested Saturday morning in the 2500 block of Mesa. He is facing charges of DWI, Possession of Marijuana under 2 ounces, terroristic threat and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

A complaint affidavit from the El Paso County Constable Precinct 4, said that Locksley allegedly shouted at a group of people that he "had a handgun with a full magazine and would empty it on the individuals."

Locksley was also cursing at the individuals during the exchange before getting into a white Ford Fusion and putting his car in reverse. The arresting deputy saw the car in motion and conducted a felony stop, the affidavit said.

Locksley told the deputy that the gun, a Smith and Wesson SD40 with a full magazine, was at his side, and he was placed under arrest. The deputy found the gun between the driver seat and center console.

The deputy noticed that Locksley "seemed impaired and had unstable balance, slurred speech, and bloodshot eyes." His breath also smelled like alcohol, the affidavit said.

When asked for a blood specimen, Locksley allegedly said he "would not do anything and wanted a lawyer."

As the deputy did inventory on the vehicle for towing purposes, he found a prescription bottle with marijuana, weighing about .057 ounces.

A second UTEP football player, Tiano Tialavea, was also arrested that morning on suspicion of disorderly conduct (fighting or pushing) and public intoxication.

The office of El Paso County Constable Precinct No. 4 confirmed he was taken into custody Saturday in the 2500 block of Mesa at the same time Locksley was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI, terroristic threat, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

Tialavea was booked into the El Paso County Downtown Jail and posted two surety bonds worth $1,000.

UTEP officials said head coach Dana Dimel is aware of his arrest, but would not comment further until more information is available.

Tialavea is a senior from Seattle who played 10 games this past season.

