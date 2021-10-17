UTEP Men’s cross country place second, Women’s place tenth at Texas A&M invitational

UTEP’s Rodger Korirs clocked in a personal-best of 23:47.09, placing eighth out of over 260 competitors. Photo courtesy of UTEP.

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s cross country team finished in second place in 8k at the Arturo Barrios Invitational hosted by Texas A&M out of 32 teams. The women’s cross country team placed tenth in the 6k out of 33 teams.

The men’s team, who entered the meet ranked no. 12 in the Mountain Region, recorded 141 points behind champion Lipscomb University (93 points). The women’s team tallied 340 points, while Lipscomb also came out on top on the women’s side (72 points).

“This was a great performance for both teams, especially the men who finished in second place,” said Paul Ereng, UTEP’s crossing country head coach. “Rodgers had a great race, finishing in eighth-place overall. The women’s team, although we need more depth, managed a 10th-place showing. Ruth’s performance was great, coming in seventh. This meet has given us what we need to do as we prepare for [Conference USA Championships] in the next two weeks.”

UTEP’s Rodgers Korir clocked in a personal best of 23:47.09, placing in eighth out of over 260 competitors. UTEP’s Ruth Jerubet ran her first career 6K, placing seventh with a time of 20:49.05 out of 260 runners.

A total of nine UTEP cross country athletes set personal bests on Saturday morning:

Maxwell Kipkosgei, placed 24th, personal-best 24:09.4

Titus Cheruiyot placed 28th, personal-best 24:10.4

Gabriel Armijo placed 35th, personal-best 24:21.6

Kenneth Talavera placed 50th, personal-best 24:40.7

Juan Olmos placed 62nd, personal-best 24:47.5

Yusuf Mohamud placed 141st, personal-best 25:48.9

Michael Sims placed 149th, personal-best 25:59.5

Andrea Lucero placed 146th, personal-best 23:16.7

Jacquilyn Orozco placed 215th, personal-best 24:33.4

In addition to personal bests, finishing out the women’s side included Carolyne Chepkosgei (placed 16th, 20:59.05), Karoline Daland (placed 69th, 21:56.2), Joan Kimaiyo (placed 131st, 23:04.6), and Victoria Ovalles (placed 221st, 24:43.4).

Rice University’s Grace Forbes won the women’s individual title, setting an Arturo Barrios Invitational women’s 6K record at 19:53.2. Lousiana State University’s Davis Bove won the men’s championship, clocking in a 23:28.6.

The cross country team will compete at the 2021 Conference USA Championships on October 30 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The NCAA Mountain Regionals will follow on November 12 in Provo, Utah.

