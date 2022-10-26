EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP men’s basketball will begin their 2022-23 regular season on Nov. 7 when they travel to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns at the brand-new Moody Center.

Until then, the Miners are focused on figuring out what kind of team they’ll put out onto the hardwood. With a majority of the roster being brand new players to the program that has given them the challenge of trying to mix together. The Miners only return three players from last year’s squad.

“We are just trying to figure each other out,” said UTEP senior guard Shamar Givance. “It’s been like four months, so we are still trying to figure each other out and gel as quick as possible.”

So far in the practices UTEP has had, there are something that are already sticking out to head coach Joe Golding to fix as they approach the start of the regular season.

“The defense is ahead of the offense right now. We spent a lot of time on defense more than we have offensively. We have so many new pieces that we don’t want to put stuff in just to put it in. We just are trying to figure our team out to what fits us best,” said Golding. “I think our offense is a work in progress, it will be a work in progress probably through the first month of the season.”

UTEP will have less than two weeks to continue their preseason work. The Miners open up their 2022-23 campaign at Big 12 foe and 2022 NCAA second-round participant Texas on Nov. 7 at the Moody Center.