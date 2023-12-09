EUGENE, Oregon – UTEP (6-4, 0-0 Conference USA) men’s basketball was handed a 71-49 loss by Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday.

Turnovers and a low shooting percentage were big reasons UTEP suffered a 22-point loss to Oregon. UTEP recorded 18 total turnovers in the contest. Oregon went onto score 29 points off of UTEP’s turnovers. UTEP shot 36% from the floor as it shot 18-of-50 as a team. UTEP shot 27% from three-point land, knocking down four out of 15 shots. At the free throw line, UTEP shot 9-of-18 from for a 50% free throw line percentage. Tae Hardy (16 points) and Otis Frazier III (12 points) were the only players to score in double figures for UTEP.

Oregon shot 55% (22-44 FG) from the floor and knocked down 19-of-25 free throws in the contest. Oregon outrebounded UTEP, 32-26, and got a great performance from its bench as it recorded 24 points. Oregon had four players end the contest in double figures in the scoring category. Jermaine Couisnard led the way with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field. Kwam Evans Jr. scored 12 points in 26 minutes played. Jacks Shelstad and Keeshawn Barthelemy each tallied 11 points.

UTEP has now lost four of its last five games and have dropped four straight contests against NCAA Division I teams this season. UTEP now sits with a 6-4 overall record and will play at Abilene Christian on Sunday, Dec. 17.