UTEP loses center Gatewood for season with torn ACL Video

As bad as UTEP's season-opening defeat to Northern Arizona was, what the Miners lost in the week leading up to the first game was likely even worse.

UTEP center Derron Gatewood was curiously absent from the lineup on Saturday night and Dana Dimel revealed why after the game.

In the lead-up to the game, Gatewood tore his ACL in practice, which means he's out for the entire season, a huge blow to the Miners' offensive line. Gatewood was expected to fill the leadership void left by Will Hernandez.

Without their lead, the UTEP offensive line allowed five sacks and paved the way for just 229 yards of total offense.

"It's definitely a loss," junior quarterback Kai Locksley said. "I'd be lying to you if I said it wasn't, more so just because of his leadership and his composure. He's got the experience. He gets everyone on the line on the same page. We can't use that as an excuse and we won't use that as an excuse. We'll continue to push those guys and continue to push receivers, running backs and myself as a whole."

Dana Dimel was confident that the O-Line could overcome the loss of Gatewood.

"The back-up guys need to step up and start pushing for some time in there. I think that unit has a chance to be a solid unit as we move forward," Dimel said.

The Miners dropped their opener to the Lumbejacks 30-10. They'll hit the road the next two weeks to play UNLV and Tennessee, before returning home Sept. 22 to play New Mexico State.