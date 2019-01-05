UTEP Looks to End Four-Game Skid Versus UTSA on Saturday Night in the Haskins Center Video

EL PASO, TEXAS - UTEP will host UTSA in a rare back-to-back Conference USA matchup on Saturday night in the Haskins Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. in the Miners’ annual “Noche Latina” game as UTEP will celebrate the Hispanic culture.

The Roadrunners (7-7, 1-0 C-USA) defeated the Miners (5-7, 0-1 C-USA) for the fourth consecutive time on Thursday in San Antonio. The Miners last played a league opponent in consecutive games during the 1956-57 season when they hosted Arizona State on Jan. 28 and then played at ASU on Feb. 2.

UTEP Head Coach Rodney Terry will have his squad back on the practice floor Friday to prepare for a 48-hour turnaround after a 15-point loss to the same opponent.

“This time of year, it gets down to who’s going to execute and who will outcompete who,” Terry said. “We lost every 50-50 ball [last night]. [UTSA] beat us in every 50-50 ball, they kicked us on the glass and they outcompeted us. That’s hard for me to stand and stomach in terms of being outcompeted. You can lose a certain way, but you can’t lose when you get outcompeted.”

Single-game tickets, starting at $8, are available by calling (915) 747-5234. Fans can listen live on KOFX 92.3 with “The Voice of the Miners” Jon Teicher and Steve Yellin. The Spanish broadcast can be heard on ESPN Deportes 1650AM with Omar Ropele and Abel Rodriguez. The contest will also be streamed on CUSA.TV.

“We need all the support we can get,” Terry said. “Again, it’s a fragile group in terms of when things are going great, it’s easy to feel good. But again, it’s growing pains. Guys have to grow and continue to get better. Fight through adversity and learn what it takes to be successful this time of year.”

Efe Odigie continues his strong play as the freshman scored in double figures for the 12th consecutive game to begin his career on Thursday. Odigie also registered his sixth double-double after scoring 19 points and pulling down 16 rebounds at UTSA. Odigie enters Saturday’s contest as C-USA’s leading rebounder (9.8 rpg). Nigel Hawkins broke out with career highs in points (21), rebounds (nine), made free throws (nine) and blocked shots (two) on Thursday. Evan Gilyard added 14 points, while Kobe Magee chipped in with five points versus the Roadrunners.

The Miners connected on a season-high 82.8 percent (24-29) of their free throws against UTSA, led by Hawkins’s 9-for-11 effort. Odigie and Gilyard each went 7-of-8 from the charity stripe.

After scoring 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting in round one versus UTEP, UTSA sophomore guard Jhivvan Jackson ranks second in C-USA at 20.2 points per game. Keaton Wallace ranks sixth, averaging 18.6 points per game after his 23-point effort against the Miners.

A high-volume shooting team, the Roadrunners rank sixth in the league in scoring (74.9 ppg), but 10th in field goal percentage (.417). The Miners rank sixth in field goal percentage defense (.423).

OTHER SATURDAY PROMOTIONS

To go along with “Noche Latina” on Saturday, 500 fans will receive a “Vamos Mineros” t-shirts, while the Miners will wear their special “Mineros” jerseys. Also, two lucky fans will shoot to win $1,000 at the game (Allstate Money Ball Giveaway). Fans who register at the Allstate table at each designated men’s basketball game (vs. UTSA, North Texas, Old Dominion, Florida Atlantic and FIU) will have a chance to be a contestant. Two contestants will be randomly picked.